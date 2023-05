PodcastPodcast | Judith Holofernes empfiehlt The Writers Panel

Well, you always start with your main characters. I mean, the show was sold like this: Uh, I kind of want to do a show about a mother and daughter, and they’re more like friends. That was the pitch, thank you, ladies and gentlemen. And, and so it became like: Who are these women? What are they to each other? Where do they live? Where do they work? What do they love? And because Lorelai came from such a stringent world of rules and wealth and money and you dress like this and you talk like this and you join this club and you marry this boy, I knew that I wanted her to be some place that felt very warm. And I kept saying “candy colored”, I wanted everything to look like it had sugar on it.