Monopol-Podcast | Roboter im Museum

Bild: Louisa Clement, Representative, 2022. Robotic TPE body produced using the measurements and appearance of the artist, implanted, artificial intelligence chatbots, programmed using the characteristics and biography of the artist, 169 x 40 x 30 cm © Louisa Clement / Cassina Projects, Milan. Museum Frieder Burda © Gerhard Richter 2022. Photo: N. Kazakov | Nikolay Kazakov