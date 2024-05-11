Wie ein Versager

I always feel like I’m a failure. I haven’t done anything today and tomorrow I need to do this and I’m just like aaaaarrrgh, fuck, frustrated all the time. And that’s really what my creative process is: I’m just like always feeling like a failure. But then you get these occasional moments where you’re actually floating, you’re floating in heaven. You’ve achieved something that you know is good and can connect and that’s worth all of those months of failure.

Conor O’Brien alias Villagers fühlt sich während des Songschreibens wie ein Versager. Bei ihm gehört das zum kreativen Prozess irgendwie dazu und zum Glück kommt ja am Ende auch immer etwas sehr Schönes dabei heraus, wie das neue Villagers-Album „That Golden Time“. Der Albumtitel soll die Sehnsucht nach einer irgendwie besseren Vergangenheit einfangen, die es aber so vermutlich nie gegeben hat. Reduziert und intim klingen die Songs zunächst, ohne dass es auf Albumlänge aber zu eintönig wird. Mal spielen kratzende Streicher im Hintergrund gegen die Sepia-farbene Harmonie an, mal verfremdet O’Brien seine Stimme leicht und lässt sie über flirrenden Soundflächen schweben.

Jenseits von Gut und Böse

Inspiration hat sich der Songwriter dieses Mal von Autorinnen wie Joan Didion geholt, aber auch von Philosophen wie dem römischen Kaiser Marcus Aurelius und eben Friedrich Nietzsche. In dessen Buch „Jenseits von Gut und Böse. Vorspiel einer Philosophie der Zukunft“ sagt er, dass man sich nicht zu sehr an eine Identität anhaften soll. Für O’Brien spiegelt sich dieses „zu sehr anhaften“ gerade vor allem im Internet wider.

It’s kind of the antithesis of again the current times we’re living in. The internet is almost like an early society. We’re at the beginning of it. And people are becoming quite tribalistic in their thinking and they’re very quick to sanctimoniously judge their opposites. People are just shouting at each other and forming groups and shouting at the other groups. I think it’s interesting to read stuff from hundreds of years ago where they were forewarning against this a little bit. It’s interesting to step outside of that sometimes and be more light-footed about things.

Dieses Thema greift er gleich in mehreren Songs auf, zum Beispiel in „Truly Alone“. Darin geht’s eben nicht um Einsamkeit, sondern darum, sich einen unabhängigen Geist zu bewahren. Das Ganze verpackt er in ein einfaches Pianospiel und einen sanften Beat. Auch so kann man große philosophische Fragen behandeln.

