PodcastPodcast | Themenwoche: Mutterschaft unzensiert

We’ll be looking at the years leading up to one of the most important Supreme court rulings in history. How did abortion become such a divisive issue in American life? Why were the politics back then so dramatically different than they are now? And was it ever really possible for the courts to find a solution? But first how one unlikely woman for a brief moment became the public face of the fight for abortion rights. In 1970, when abortion was still against the law in most states, Shirley Wheeler, like so many other women, got one anyway.