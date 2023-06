PodcastPodcast | Themenwoche Pridecasts

Oftentimes people say, you know, it’s great that this trans person is living their life and they’re happy and whatever. But I just, I could never be attracted to a trans person. But you can’t tell who’s trans and who’s not, right? So since you can’t know if somebody’s trans, how do you know, that the person you’re dating with on Tinder isn’t a trans person? How do you know that cute person at work that you’re flirting with isn’t a trans person? And so if you are only attracted to that person until you find out that they’re trans, then it’s not like you get unattracted to them. Your attraction is just being overridden by your like repulsion against trans people.